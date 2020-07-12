TERESA MELLONE Teresa J. Mellone, 89, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2020. She was born August 17, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ to Anthony Amitrani and Mary Costello. Growing up in Guttenberg, NJ, Teresa had a great love of fruits and vegetables through helping at her parents neighborhood grocery store. She had many memories of cooking with her Mom and became quite the chef in the kitchen. In school, her favorite classroom experience was in choir. How she loved to sing! Her favorite song then and now had been "I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter." And write a letter she did! She became pen pals to her friend, Rose's, cousin, Amedeo, in Italy. And in August 1956, married Amedeo Mellone, the love of her life, in Taranto, Italy at St. Anthony's Church. They lived on and off in Italy for a few years, and when in the states lived mostly in NJ but also in Boca Raton, FL, Las Vegas and Henderson, NV. Teresa had previously worked in New York City, which she loved, having wonderful stories to tell. In those days, she was the Mary Tyler Moore of NYC! Among many friends, Teresa also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Italy, who remember her with love; her nieces, Susan Romeo of NV and AnnMarie Romeo of AZ; and her cousin, Kathy Kuch of MD, plus many other relatives in Ca and NJ. Donations may be made in her name to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 204 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015 in her name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store