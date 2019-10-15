|
Teresa J. Scott passed away Saturday, October 6, joining her husband, Glen Scott, mother, Judith Thyssen and brother, George Thyssen. A talented seamstress and dressmaker, she started life in Lisbon, Portugal. She joined the world-famous touring show, Holiday on Ice, at 18 and then traveled much of Europe (plus Moscow). It was during this time that she met her husband, Glen. When leaving the show they moved to Las Vegas to create a loving home for their children. Teresa went on to work at the Tropicana's Folies Berger for over 30 years as a seamstress and head of the wardrobe. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Scott and Dr. Chantal Scott-Alpizar; her sons-in-law, Mark Baxter and Jose Alpizar; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Henry Alpizar. Services will be held at Davis Funeral Home (6200 S. Eastern) on Tuesday morning, October 15 at 11 a.m. Instead of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue of your choice is preferred. Tuesday, 10/15/2019 @11:00 Am