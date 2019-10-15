Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Scott Obituary
Teresa J. Scott passed away Saturday, October 6, joining her husband, Glen Scott, mother, Judith Thyssen and brother, George Thyssen. A talented seamstress and dressmaker, she started life in Lisbon, Portugal. She joined the world-famous touring show, Holiday on Ice, at 18 and then traveled much of Europe (plus Moscow). It was during this time that she met her husband, Glen. When leaving the show they moved to Las Vegas to create a loving home for their children. Teresa went on to work at the Tropicana's Folies Berger for over 30 years as a seamstress and head of the wardrobe. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Scott and Dr. Chantal Scott-Alpizar; her sons-in-law, Mark Baxter and Jose Alpizar; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Henry Alpizar. Services will be held at Davis Funeral Home (6200 S. Eastern) on Tuesday morning, October 15 at 11 a.m. Instead of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue of your choice is preferred. Tuesday, 10/15/2019 @11:00 Am
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now