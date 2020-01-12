Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
TERI LEE TIBBETTS


1961 - 2020
TERI LEE TIBBETTS Obituary
TERI LEE TIBBETTS Teri was born November 7, 1961 in San Bernardino, CA. He moved to Las Vegas where he graduated from Western High School in 1979. Teri spent several years working in the banking industry before becoming a law enforcement officer. His last job as a police officer was with the Clark County School District. Illness forced Teri into early retirement, leaving behind the career and people he cared about. After a long battle, Teri succumbed to his illness and passed away January 1, 2020. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Jan 18, at Palm Mortuary, 7600, S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
