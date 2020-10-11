1/1
TERRY Ann O'CONNOR-BURTRAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERRY O'CONNOR-BURTRAND Terry Ann O'Connor- Burtrand 64, of Henderson passed away on Sept. 8th, 2020. Born in Duluth, MN. Terry enjoyed a long career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. The most important duty & dedication was to her family, unwavering ever constant like "The North Star". Terry took care of all things family first, including her furry babies! Terry enjoyed the ocean, reading, shopping, Vegas Knights hockey & Cherry Garcia fro-Yo. Warm and generous, beautiful and kind she will be missed with all of our hearts! Survived by her beloved son Benjamin and ShaLai Burtrand, the apple of her eye Granddaughter Baylee, devoted sister Mary O'Connor, brother Larry and Debbie O'Connor, niece Sydney O'Connor. Lynn and John Turnbull of Pahrump, (Aunt) Patsy and Cam Rud of WI. Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 11, 2020
Terry was the Best friend ever! We met in 1980 when I first came to LVMPD. When I came back to Vegas and LVMPD we reconnected & Paula joined us. We would meet apx each month for drinks & dinner at Macayos. I will miss her and all our long wonderful conversations. RIP my precious, wonderful friend! You are missed xxxooo
Jo Ann Bradley
Friend
October 11, 2020
Terry was such a joy to work with. I am so sorry for the families loss. I know she will leave a big void in the world. Cherish her memories to keep her alive! May God bless you and hold you during this difficult time. Sincerely, Lisa Waller
Lisa Waller
Coworker
October 10, 2020
Terry .. to let u know as u roam around the stars & moon .. Frankie B is w me .. loved .. adored.. at home w all privileges he could imagine .. what a lovely sweet soul he is .. Rest In Peace & know u are missed immensely.....Kay McGarvey
Kay McGarvey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved