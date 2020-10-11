TERRY O'CONNOR-BURTRAND Terry Ann O'Connor- Burtrand 64, of Henderson passed away on Sept. 8th, 2020. Born in Duluth, MN. Terry enjoyed a long career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. The most important duty & dedication was to her family, unwavering ever constant like "The North Star". Terry took care of all things family first, including her furry babies! Terry enjoyed the ocean, reading, shopping, Vegas Knights hockey & Cherry Garcia fro-Yo. Warm and generous, beautiful and kind she will be missed with all of our hearts! Survived by her beloved son Benjamin and ShaLai Burtrand, the apple of her eye Granddaughter Baylee, devoted sister Mary O'Connor, brother Larry and Debbie O'Connor, niece Sydney O'Connor. Lynn and John Turnbull of Pahrump, (Aunt) Patsy and Cam Rud of WI. Services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store