Terry Helene Schumach
1953 - 2020
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Terry Helene Schumach passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada--she was 67. Born in Queens, New York on September 24, 1953, Terry moved with her mother, Sarah, to Las Vegas in 1979. A proud Teamster of Local 631, she was a convention worker for two decades. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah; her father, Arnold; and her older brother, Howard. She is survived by her brothers Sidney and Michael, and her son, Samuel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks mourners to consider a donation to The Muscular Dystrophy Association (her favorite charity), the American Cancer Society, or to another responsible charity of their choice.

Services previously held. Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00am, at Mount Golda Cemetery, Huntington Station, NY,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
