1/1
Terry Horton-Walker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Horton-Walker born Sept. 01/1951 Chgo. IL. died on June 24th, 2020 Las Vegas, NV. She was
preceded in death by her parents Rev. Dr.Amos and Wynester Waller, Chgo. IL. Terry leaves to mourn two children Rodney Nelson, Satin Wills, two grand children Rodney Jr. and Rajae Nelson, one great grand Lathan Jackson and her spouse Adlaidie Walker known as L.A. Walker.

She was a fashion designer, a furniture store owner, and playwright. Terry was a Director with Social Issues Theatre a Nevada Nonprofit. She was a member of The Las Vegas Mass Choir. Terry brought light and joy to all who knew her. She will be missed by many. Services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 am, at online, Terry Horton-Walker Celebration of Life/Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
at online, Terry Horton-Walker Celebration of Life/Facebook
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved