Terry Horton-Walker born Sept. 01/1951 Chgo. IL. died on June 24th, 2020 Las Vegas, NV. She was

preceded in death by her parents Rev. Dr.Amos and Wynester Waller, Chgo. IL. Terry leaves to mourn two children Rodney Nelson, Satin Wills, two grand children Rodney Jr. and Rajae Nelson, one great grand Lathan Jackson and her spouse Adlaidie Walker known as L.A. Walker.



She was a fashion designer, a furniture store owner, and playwright. Terry was a Director with Social Issues Theatre a Nevada Nonprofit. She was a member of The Las Vegas Mass Choir. Terry brought light and joy to all who knew her. She will be missed by many. Services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 am, at online, Terry Horton-Walker Celebration of Life/Facebook.

