|
|
TERRY LEONARD LINDBERG Terry Leonard Lindberg peacefully passed away July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born on March 5, 1946, in Valparaiso, IN. Terry and his sister, Judy, were raised by their loving parents, Bessie and Claude Lindberg. After graduating from Washington Township High School, Terry was recruited by the early Running Rebels Basketball Team at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). There, he enjoyed a wide circle of friends and supporters. His scholarships in basketball and journalism attested to his athletic talent and academic excellence. While studying at UNLV, Terry was editor of the Rebel Yell Newsletter, student council senator, and a member of the Intercollegiate Knights Fraternity. Early in Terry's career, he was a writer for the Las Vegas Review Journal, Las Vegas Sun Newspaper; and a media publicist for several Las Vegas advertising firms. Later, Terry was Public Relations Director for many hotels including the International Hilton, Riviera, Flamingo, and Orleans, earning the respect and admiration of the Las Vegas media and entertainment community. Terry was an incredibly compassionate man who was always "there" when you needed him and opened his home to friends without hesitation. Selfless, generous, and humble, Terry impacted many lives and enjoyed the friendship of life-long friends. He loved boating and waterskiing on Lake Mead, rooting for the Runnin' Rebels, and coaching adult softball. He also loved his pets, the late cherished dogs, Maggie and Pardner, and his Myna bird, Barney, who swore and kept him laughing. His many exotic fish were named after famous singers. Terry's favorite pastime was watching Jeopardy and outscoring everyone with his great recall and knowledge. Likewise, he'd beat Scrabble competitors by using obscure words unknown to mankind. He never hesitated doing his famous "chicken noodle" line dance at the end of an evening. Terry was truly one-of-a-kind; he'll always be remembered. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Claude Lindberg; stepdad, Byron Peck; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jim Ogle; and nephew-in-law, Mark Martin. He is survived by his niece, Dawn Martin; nephew, Russ Hutton; great-nieces, Courtney Jeanne Martin and Samantha Hutton; great-nephew, Zachary Hutton; great-great-niece, Abri Waterworth; and long-time friend, Trudy Abell and her extended family. A private celebration of Terry's life will be held. Contributions to the Nevada SPCA in Terry's name are sincerely appreciated.