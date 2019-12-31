Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregation Ner Tamid
55 N. Valle Verde
Henderson, NV
THAYER J. COON


1941 - 2019
THAYER J. COON Obituary
THAYER J COON Thayer J. Coon (T.J.), a 75 year resident of Las Vegas, passed away December 18, 2019. T.J. was the first born to Thayer E. and Kathryn Coon on January 11, 1941. He was born in Cadillac, Michigan but they soon moved out west as opportunity was knocking. T.J. graduated from Rancho High School and went on to earn his accreditation in X-ray Technology which he enjoyed until he retired. He was an excellent horseman in his younger years, competing in rodeo events every Helldorado. His Mother nearly had a coronary one year when the emcee announced that T.J. Coon would be riding the next brahma bull out of the shoot! TJ was an active member of Congregation Ner Tamid where he was honored as Congregant of the year. He was very actively involved in the Men's Club. T.J. is survived by his beloved Sheri, younger sister Judith, his brother Richard, children: Thayer (Ty), Makenzie, Kimmie, Karen, Pamela, Jeff, and Dave, 2 step-children, 12 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on January 2, 2020 at Congregation Ner Tamid at 11 A.M. 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson, NV. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Congregation Ner Tamid, see above address.
