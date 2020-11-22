1/1
THELMA EDELMAN
1927 - 2020
THELMA EDELMAN Thelma "Thel" Mildred Edelman, 93, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born July 18, 1927, in Philadelphia, was a former resident of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and was a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada since 2003. With her husband Norman, Thelma was a bowling promoter. She is survived by her sons, Brad (Ingrid) Edelman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Larry (Ashley) Edelman of Denver, Colorado, and Ric (Jean) Edelman of Great Falls, Virginia; grandchildren, Katrina, Courtney, Morgan, Alexandra, and Casey; great-grand-children, Lucy, Hannah, Jonah, and Ogden; and brother, Alvin Zankman of Ashburn, Virginia. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family when Thelma is interred next to her beloved husband Norman at the King David Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
