Thelma Laverne (Brazell) Geremia-Olds died on March 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She had lived in Las Vegas, NV for over 50 years . Thelma was born on September 17, 1924 in Baggs, Wyoming where she grew up and graduated from high school . Some of her favorite activities included playing saxophone. She loved her early life. While on scholarship to business school in Denver, she met Army private Joseph Michael Geremia from New Haven CT. They married in 1942. She and her musician hubby traveled the country living in Wyoming, Connecticut, Missouri, Arizona and Hawaii. They had six children along the way! In 1961 they settled in Las Vegas. She had a passion for gardening and loved showing off her garden especially her roses and water lilies . She was also a talented seamstress and loved to crochet. She became an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting with both oils and acrylics.



In her later years she graciously hosted the Senior Dances at the Las Vegas Senior Center while Joe provided keyboard and accordion music for the dancers. Several Red Hat Groups have celebrated red and purple with her over the years. Thelma was a spunky member of the local Emblem Club and Tops and Kops. Sadly, Joe died in 2004. She was once again blessed when she met and married Donald Ray Olds . They won many costume contests at various Senior Center celebrations.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Joseph Geremia , her husband of six years Donald Olds , her son Joseph Geremia, Jr, two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by daughters Toni (Bob)Nelson, Janice "Cherie Marie" (Sav) Martinez, Diane Berto, and sons John, and Danny (Laurie), and daughter-in-law Cindy Geremia, 17 grandchildren, and many great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren



Celebration of Her Life will be at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana on Saturday, April 6 at 11am with a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Family Promise Las Vegas.