More Obituaries for THEODORE MATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE MATZ


1924 - 2019
THEODORE MATZ Obituary
THEODORE JAMES MATZ Theodore James Matz Sept. 12, 1924- Oct. 18, 2019 In Loving Memory of Ted Matz, who passed away at the age of 95. He started his U.S. Air Force Career at Nellis AFB in 1949. After marrying his then wife, June E. Matz, he was appointed to duty in England. From England, he was reassigned to Selfridge AFB, Detroit. In 1962, Ted and Family transferred back to Nellis AFB, and retired active duty in 1969. He then retired again, from civil service in 1979. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, James; daughter-in-law, Juanita; and grandson, Jesse. A private service will be at noon, Friday Nov. 1, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. "We will miss you, Dearly."
