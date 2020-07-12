Las Vegas- Theodore R. Rottunda (Ted) a longtime resident of Las Vegas died March 19, 2020 at Heritage Springs Senior Living.
Ted, the youngest of eight children, was born August 25, 1929 to Max C. F. and Lillian M. (Swanson) Rottunda, of Granite Falls, Minnesota. Ted was a graduate of University of Minnesota '51, '53 and University of Southern California '69.
After completing his first graduate degree in 1953, Ted enlisted in the United States Air Force. While he was stationed at Sculthorpe R.A.F. Base in Norfolk, England, he met and married Peggy M. (Wilde) Rottunda. In late 1957 the family returned to the United States and after a brief stay in Idaho, moved to Las Vegas.
Ted went to work for EG&G in 1959 and remained with the company until his retirement in 1994.
Peggy and Ted were married for nearly 65 years. Peggy died October 6, 2019 at Heritage Springs with Ted by her side. They are survived by their children, Lisa (Harleigh) Johnston, Nicholas (Tatiana) Rottunda and Aaron (Debra) Rottunda, as well as five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The couple are also survived by Ted's nephews, Allan Mitlyng of Las Vegas and John Rottunda of Mankato, Minnesota, and Peggy's remaining family in England, sister-in-law Olive Wilde, niece Anne Read and her children.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest a donation to a charity of your choice
that benefits the lives of children.
Services will be private.