THERESA BIRKNER Theresa Birkner, age 93, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born January 23, 1927 in Erie, PA, she had been an area resident for the past twenty years. She graduated from Villa-Maria Academy in Erie, PA and attended the University of Arkansas. Mrs. Birkner worked for the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, AR, as the department head of medical records, retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was active in several card-playing clubs at Sun City McDonald Ranch. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Birkner and sisters: Evelyn Rosenthal, Dorothy Dylewski and Donna "Joanne" DeSanti. Survivors include her children: Dr. Kathy Birkner, Ann (Ben) Mammina, Carl (Linda) Birkner and Jayne (Richard) Scarff; grandchildren: Tara Meaney, Cody and Eric Birkner; and her dog, Keba. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 1-1:30pm with rosary service beginning at 1:30pm, followed by funeral mass at 2pm, all at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 130 N. Pecos Rd. Henderson. Interment will take place in Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, AR. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary.