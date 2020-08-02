1/1
THERESA BUERRY
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THERESA BUERRY Theresa "Tess" Buerry passed away April 8, 2020. Born January 6, 1932, in Camden, NJ and raised in Horsham, PA, Tess moved to Tice, FL when she was 10 years old. Tess went on to graduate from Ft. Myers High School and enroll in Beauty College. She went on to work in the field that would be her career for over 40 years. Tess eventually met and married the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Joseph "Joe" Buerry and raise their three daughters. While doing this she also owned her own beauty salon, The Golden Daisy. Once she retired she went on to follow her passion of painting and sewing and for those that knew her well, being an amazing hostess. She could mix a martini or a cosmo like no other. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents George and Rose Nemec as well as her siblings and granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Youngblood of Lehigh Acres, FL, Debbie Klingensmith and Cammie Buerry both of Henderson, NV as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be interred with her husband at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10AM. However, in lieu of flowers and in support of her love of animals, the family is requesting donations be made to Noah's Animal House, 9811 W Charleston Blvd 2-344, Las Vegas NV 89117. https://noahsanimalhouse.org/donate-now/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Interment
10:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved