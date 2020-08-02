THERESA BUERRY Theresa "Tess" Buerry passed away April 8, 2020. Born January 6, 1932, in Camden, NJ and raised in Horsham, PA, Tess moved to Tice, FL when she was 10 years old. Tess went on to graduate from Ft. Myers High School and enroll in Beauty College. She went on to work in the field that would be her career for over 40 years. Tess eventually met and married the love of her life, her husband of 57 years, Joseph "Joe" Buerry and raise their three daughters. While doing this she also owned her own beauty salon, The Golden Daisy. Once she retired she went on to follow her passion of painting and sewing and for those that knew her well, being an amazing hostess. She could mix a martini or a cosmo like no other. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents George and Rose Nemec as well as her siblings and granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Youngblood of Lehigh Acres, FL, Debbie Klingensmith and Cammie Buerry both of Henderson, NV as well as four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be interred with her husband at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV on Thursday August 13, 2020 at 10AM. However, in lieu of flowers and in support of her love of animals, the family is requesting donations be made to Noah's Animal House, 9811 W Charleston Blvd 2-344, Las Vegas NV 89117. https://noahsanimalhouse.org/donate-now/