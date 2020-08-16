1/1
THERESA MCRORY
1931 - 2020
THERESA A. MCRORY Theresa A. McRory, 88, was born in Manchester, England, December 28th 1931. A long time resident of North Las Vegas passed away August 6, 2020. She married the love of her life, William (Bill) H. McRory, in England on August 2nd, 1952. She stood by his side during his Military Career of 20 years. She remained by his side until his death in June of 1993. Theresa was a Cocktail Waitress and member of the Culinary Union for many years. She retired from the Las Vegas Club on Fremont Street with over 20 years service in 1990. She was Confirmed into the Roman Catholic Church on April 2nd, 1993. Her church became a very important part of her life. Theresa was a lover of all animals. She especially loved her dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many. She will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her Husband William H. McRory and Daughter Tina Christine Core. She is survived by her son Michael W. McRory and her daughter Marie A. Lara; Grandchildren Aaron W. McRory, Richard R. Faircloth, Linda M. Hester, Nikki J. Sanabia; Great Grandchildren Aiden and Natalie McRory, Lydia M. Agudello, Calvary, Emma, Annie, and Izzy Sanabia. Visitation will be from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday, August 23, Funeral Service on Monday, August 24 at 10am, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Theresa will be laid to rest with her Husband at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
