THERESA MARY SCIORTINO Theresa Mary Sciortino, age 99, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Theresa was born November 15, 1919 in Melrose Park, IL. She was known for her love of family. Theresa organized and was the center of family dinners. She always commented how much she loved to get together with the family. Dinners always ended in time for her to play bingo. Theresa made a daily one-hour visit to the Catholic Church to pray. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carl Sciortino; and great-grandson, Kevin. Thresa is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Bianco, Jacquelyn Rinaldi and her husband Michael, Carla Kuhl, and Joy Turner; her grandchildren, James, Melodie, Carl, Michael, Jacquelyn, Michael; her great grandchildren, Kimberly, Cade, Brooke, Lola, Gage, and Natalie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A visitation for Theresa will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6:00 PM with a Rosary to follow beginning at 7:00 PM, both at 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. A funeral service will occur Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121. A committal service will occur Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that you make contributions to The Kevin Cordasco Foundation, Something Yellow, please visit somethingyellow.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Sciortino family.