Lieutenant Thomas (Tom) Benjamin Hodgson U.S. Navy 12/19/1975 to 2/12/2019. Tom is survived by his Wife (Kristen M. Hodgson / married in October 2001), Son (Justin Hodgson) & Daughter (Madison Hodgson). Tom has a large extended family including the Hodgsons, Feighs, Stewarts, Millers, Lazenbys & Roaches in Utah the Cassidys in Nevada and the Ulstads in Arizona. Tom graduated from West Jordan High School in Utah and later graduated from College using his GI Bill after joining the U.S. Navy. Tom stayed in the Navy and rose from the rank of E1 to Lieutenant. Tom and his family were stationed in Japan on their 2nd tour to the country. Tom passed away while at home with his family on 2/12/2019 at the age of 43. In lieu of flowers or gifts a gofundme account has been setup for Kristen and the children. The fund is titled “Lieutenant Thomas Benjamin Hodgson U.S. Navy”.



https://www.gofundme.com/lieutenant-thomas-benjamin-hodgson-us-navy?utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email+1020-sharing-invite-v5



Please share this Gofundme account link to everyone that you think would be appropriate. Please send any questions to [email protected] Read More Listen to Obituary