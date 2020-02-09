|
THOMAS CARTER Thomas Harold Carter, 56, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully at Nathan Adelson Hospice on January 22, 2020. He was born May 4, 1963 to Richard Carter and Betty Brooks. Thomas was a 56-year native of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Carter. He is survived by his wife Valarie McClure Carter, mother Betty Brooks, twin brother Jerry Carter (wife Tumy), sister Karen Nay (husband Ross), brother Gary Nelson (wife Lisa), and brother Greg Nelson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He worked many years for Cloud's Landscaping as a Project Manager/Superintendent and managed many large projects including Prim Valley Golf Course, Cascatas Golf Club, Buffalo Bills Casino, Mandalay Bay Hotel, and various large commercial projects. He will be remembered for living life to the fullest, having the most loving and compassionate heart for those less fortunate, and a tremendous love and loyalty for all of his family and friends. Mass services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive, with Interment at 3:00 pm at Palm Mortuary North, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. A Celebration of Life immediately following.