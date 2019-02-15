Home

Thomas DiPasquale, 66, passed away peacefully on Feb 12, 2019. He had complications of diabetes. Born In NYC, raised in Lyndhurst, NJ. Preceded in death by his parents Dominic DiPasquale and Josephine DiPasquale, and his brother Nick DiPasquale.He is survived by his brother Frank DiPasquale, wife Leza Heed DiPasquale, daughter Amanda Hoyer, stepchildren Michelle Heed, Alexander Heed, and his beloved grandson Lennon Heed, who he called "my little hedgehog". He was a good father figure to them all. It was hard to find a picture of Thomas without someone with him. He proudly served his country in USMC during Vietnam. He was a retired Union Carpenter, and currently worked for Vegas Desert Tours. He loved doing tours, being outside and talking to all sorts of people. He graduated from Lyndhurst High in 1970, and still maintained many friendships from then. He was the most caring person in the world. He worshipped his wife and was a good partner in life. His smile lit up a room, and no one could beat him at music trivia. He loved animals and took care of many different animals all his life. He also was a lifelong Yankees fan.
