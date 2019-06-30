|
THOMAS DOWNEY Thomas Lee Downey, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Dodge City, KS, and grew up on a farm in western Kansas near Spearville. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering at Wichita State, and a master's degree from Stanford University. He worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 30+ years in Albuquerque, NM where he raised a family. He and his wife retired to Henderson, to be close to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter Erin; son, Brian and daughter-in-law Julie; and grandchildren, Shane and Haley. His family was the pride and joy of his life.