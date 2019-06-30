Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
THOMAS DOWNEY
THOMAS DOWNEY Obituary
THOMAS DOWNEY Thomas Lee Downey, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Dodge City, KS, and grew up on a farm in western Kansas near Spearville. He earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering at Wichita State, and a master's degree from Stanford University. He worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 30+ years in Albuquerque, NM where he raised a family. He and his wife retired to Henderson, to be close to his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter Erin; son, Brian and daughter-in-law Julie; and grandchildren, Shane and Haley. His family was the pride and joy of his life.
