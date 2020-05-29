THOMAS EDWARD LIGGINS Thomas Edward Liggins, Jr., aka "Ed", "Granddaddy", or "Uncle Tommy" was born June 11, 1937, in Washington, DC to Thomas Edward Sr. and Audrey Lillian, who preceded him in death. The eldest of eight, four of whom preceded him in death, Ed grew up a lover of Jazz, Soul and Blues, football, tennis, and golf. He entered the Air Force in 1956, retiring on September 27, 1976, as Staff Sgt E5, Chief Air Controller. He began his second career with Clark County School District, serving at Eldorado High School until his second retirement in 1999. He achieved a degree in Criminal Justice at Clark County Community College in 1978. Ed married the love of his life, Shirley Simpson, on August 20, 1961. To this union, they were blessed with six children: Charlean, Audrey, Dana, Thomas III, Kamala, and Albert. The family eventually settled down in North Las Vegas, joining House of Holiness COGIC, where Ed served as Deacon until his homegoing May 24, 2020, after a lingering illness. Ed is survived by his loving wife and six children, fourteen Grandchildren including Kiaana Griffin and Kadecia Austin, 31 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of family, friends, and "adopted kids". Together we mourn the loss of this great man, loving husband and father, and faithful friend. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Fri., May 29, at Thomas & Jones Mortuary, 2457 N. Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., May 30, at New Beginnings COGIC, 2200 E. Cheyenne Blvd. N, Las Vegas, NV, 89030.