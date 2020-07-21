THOMAS FELT Thomas Williams Felt passed away on July 14th 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died at the age of 91 due to complications from pneumonia. A resident of Las Vegas for nearly 50 years, Tom was originally from Salt Lake City, Utah. Born Oct 23, 1928 to Edwin Spencer Felt and Edna Williams, Tom spent all of his formative years in Utah and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing. After his schooling, Tom worked for Proctor & Gamble for a year before enlisting in the military during the Korean War. Stationed in Japan, he served as a Private First Class in the U.S Army . After his service in the war, he returned home to Salt Lake and met (Mary) Elayne Paxman. The two were married on Oct 20, 1954. Having returned to his job at Proctor & Gamble, Tom and Elayne started a family. They had three children: Corby, Tom, and Shauna. In 1971, he and his family moved to Las Vegas where Tom lived on and managed the Craig Ranch Golf Course. He worked at that job until his retirement in 1998. His love of golf was something he shared with his children and grandchildren. Aside from his life in Salt Lake and Las Vegas, Tom and his family spent most summers at their cabin at Holiday Park in the Uinta Mountains. In that community, he was always known for being friendly, easy-going, and wonderful to be around. He could be found either fishing, golfing, or gardening while at the cabin. To his children he was one of their best friends. Whether it was playing basketball after work, playing cards and Bingo at the cabin, or going on summer picnics up Mill Creek Canyon, he made sure to spend plenty of time with them. To Tom, providing a comfortable and enjoyable life for his wife and children was one of his greatest accomplishments. Even his grandchildren knew him to be unendingly kind and helpful, and to have a terrific sense of humor. His wife, Elayne, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 10, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Pete, Ann (Sharp), and Susan (Dowell). He is survived by his three children Corby (Kelly) Roberts, Thomas (Pam) Felt, Shauna (Foi'i) Tuitama, thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.





