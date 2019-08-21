|
|
THOMAS FRALEY SR. Thomas (Tom) Edward Fraley Sr. was born to Kathyrn Frema Boteler February 6, 1936 in Ellamore, WV and passed away August 17, 2019 in North Las Vegas. Tom was a decorated Vietnam Veteran that served his country for 21 years in the U.S. Air Force before he retired and made Las Vegas his permanent home. Tom then used his knack for fixing things as an appliance repair tech and ultimately found his calling in car sales. Tom is survived by his daughters, Kee Linn Patton, Tori Fraley Cason, Allison Marie Fraley, Ashley Wyne Ludwig and Danielle Lynn Ludwig Moore; sons, Thomas Edward Fraley Jr and Christopher Thomas Fraley; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Tom loved to hunt, tell stories and spend time with his beloved dogs Smokey and Bandit. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Fri., Aug. 23, with service to follow at 10 a.m., both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Immediately following the service, he will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.