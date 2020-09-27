THOMAS G. DOBIESZ Thomas G. Dobiesz, age 86, passed away on September 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Devoted husband of Jan. Loving father of William, Sandra (Michael) Kane, James (Kim), and the late Susan. Brother of Terrence (Cheryl), and the late Norbert (Christine), and the late Robert (Mary Ann). Dear Grandfather of Emily, Michael, Amanda, and Adam. Interment will take place at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday September 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118; or The Detroit Goodfellows, P.O Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244-0444.