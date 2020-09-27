1/
THOMAS G. DOBIESZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS G. DOBIESZ Thomas G. Dobiesz, age 86, passed away on September 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Devoted husband of Jan. Loving father of William, Sandra (Michael) Kane, James (Kim), and the late Susan. Brother of Terrence (Cheryl), and the late Norbert (Christine), and the late Robert (Mary Ann). Dear Grandfather of Emily, Michael, Amanda, and Adam. Interment will take place at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday September 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89118; or The Detroit Goodfellows, P.O Box 44444, Detroit, MI 48244-0444.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Interment
11:15 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved