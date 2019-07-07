|
THOMAS GAINES Thomas Browning Gaines, age 81, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Leide (Wayne); his sons, David Gaines (Dawn) and Steven Gaines (Dawn); his grandchildren, Elizabeth Leide, Phillip Leide (Jena), Sarah Emhardt (Alex), Christina Leide, Kyle Gaines and Karli Gaines; his great-granddaughter, Willa Leide; and numerous cousins. Tom was known for his life-long love of trains and trolleys. He was a semi-professional drummer and much of his professional career centered around film-making in a variety of fields. No services are scheduled. Thomas' care has been entrusted to Kraft-Sussman Funeral and Cremation Services. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.