THOMAS GORDON WALLS, JR Thomas Gordon Walls, Jr., of Peoria, AZ passed away November 11, 2020. He was born in February 1943 to Thomas and Helen Walls in Chestertown, MD. Tom served as a Specialist 5th class in the US Army Security Agency of the Department of Defense in Vietnam and Thailand. After his military service, Tom worked for Jostens for 20 years as a Sales Rep, and was a Real Estate agent for a number of years. In 1990, he moved to Las Vegas and rekindled a relationship from his early years with Diana Gustafson, who then became his wife in 2003. They were both involved in the gaming industry for many years in Las Vegas. Tom and Diana both had a great passion for Veterans and were very active in the Vietnam Veterans of America in Nevada. Together they served veterans in a variety of ways, such as counseling, fundraising and attending memorial services for homeless veterans. They also had a great love for dogs. Together they had 4 dogs, Harley & Domino, then Izzy & Zippy. They enjoyed taking them to Lake Meade and on neighborhood walks. They also enjoyed traveling and made many fond memories. Tom is survived by his wife, Diana; his sister, Penny (Jack) Smith; and his niece, Stephanie. Tom's remains will be placed at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV with a memorial service at a later date. To send condolences to the family visit www.SunlandMemorial.com
