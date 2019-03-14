Thomas Harris passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Tom was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, PA, received a BA in philosophy and international business management at King's College in 1990, an MA in philosophy at the University of Wyoming in 1992, and a JD at the University of Utah in 1999. Tom proudly served at the Nevada Supreme Court for 19 years as a Supervisory Staff Attorney, then as its Settlement Program Administrator, and finally as Chief of Staff and Chief Assistant Clerk of the Court of Appeals. Tom was an avid Yankees, Steelers and Golden Knights fan.



He was preceded in death by his father Harold D. Harris. Tom is survived by his beloved mother Betty Ann Harris, Wilkes Barre, PA; the love of his life, Beth Mammen, Carson City, NV; uncle and aunt, Lou and Judi Henry, Virginia Beach, VA; and aunt, Margaret Bullock, Hanover Township, PA.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Tom's name to Pets for the Homeless or your favorite animal rescue organization.