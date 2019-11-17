|
THOMAS J. HIGGINS, PHD Thomas J. Higgins, Ph.D., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a long illness. Dr. Higgins was born in Philadelphia, November 22, 1940. Upon graduating from Saint Joseph's Preparatory School, he received his bachelor's from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, and then earned his Ph.D. in nuclear physics from Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Higgins' career was spent as a researcher for nuclear waste disposal and as professor of math and science. He lived and worked in New York City and Teaneck, New Jersey; Prosser and Hanford, Washington (part of the Manhattan Project); and Las Vegas. He and his wife of 55 years, Mary Florence, retired to Wichita, Kansas, in 2008 to be close to their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Thomas and Ellen "Helen" (Rudolph) Higgins. Dr. Higgins is survived by his wife, Mary Florence (Righter); son, Thomas Joseph Higgins, Jr., M.D.; daughter-in-law, Kate; five grandchildren, Joseph, James, Margaret, Thomas and Charles; as well as his sister, Helen (Bill) Uhl. Dr. Higgins will long be remembered for the love and joy he had for his family; his devotion to his Catholic faith and Jesuit education; scouting adventures with his son and grandsons; his passion for math and singing; and his proud Irish heritage. He was a wonderful role model as a husband, father and grandfather. A more devout soul and moral man you would be unlikely to meet. Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon him. Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Monday, November 18; Funeral Mass celebrating the Rite of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 125 N. Quentin St., Wichita, KS 67208. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com