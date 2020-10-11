1/
THOMAS HIRATA
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS TAKANORI HIRATA Thomas Takanori Hirata was born on July 3, 1944 to Tokuji and Jean Hirata and passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020 in Pahrump, Nevada. Tom was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and at the age of 14, his family moved to San Diego. Tom attended San Diego State College and married his college sweetheart, Judy, who preceded him in death. They had no children. Tom was an entrepreneur at heart. He left San Diego to return to Hawaii and there worked in the building industry and became a residential contractor. In addition to his contracting, Tom spent time at his ranch with his horses. He later moved to Pahrump, Nevada and continued his entrepreneurial activities through raising shrimp, pistachios, marketing, and managing properties. He enjoyed gaming and spent his later years with friends enjoying the hobby. Tom is survived by his brother, Norman of Las Vegas, NV, Ernest of Phoenix, AZ, and six nephews and nieces. A memorial service is scheduled at 861 South Hwy 160, Pahrump, NV, Saturday, October 17, at 8 a.m., morning.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
08:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved