THOMAS TAKANORI HIRATA Thomas Takanori Hirata was born on July 3, 1944 to Tokuji and Jean Hirata and passed away suddenly on June 26, 2020 in Pahrump, Nevada. Tom was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and at the age of 14, his family moved to San Diego. Tom attended San Diego State College and married his college sweetheart, Judy, who preceded him in death. They had no children. Tom was an entrepreneur at heart. He left San Diego to return to Hawaii and there worked in the building industry and became a residential contractor. In addition to his contracting, Tom spent time at his ranch with his horses. He later moved to Pahrump, Nevada and continued his entrepreneurial activities through raising shrimp, pistachios, marketing, and managing properties. He enjoyed gaming and spent his later years with friends enjoying the hobby. Tom is survived by his brother, Norman of Las Vegas, NV, Ernest of Phoenix, AZ, and six nephews and nieces. A memorial service is scheduled at 861 South Hwy 160, Pahrump, NV, Saturday, October 17, at 8 a.m., morning.