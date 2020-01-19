Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Anthem Center
2450 Hampton Road
Henderson, NV
THOMAS HUNTER LEAHY Jr.

THOMAS HUNTER LEAHY Jr. Obituary
THOMAS HUNTER LEAHY JR Thomas Hunter Leahy, Jr. , 74, passed away January 7, 2020, at home in Henderson. Tom is survived by his wife Judy of 41 years, step-daughter Susan, son-in-law Larry, and grandson Mason of Las Vegas. Tom was born in Washington, D.C.,, raised in Maryland, served in the D.C. National Guard, and attended the University of Maryland. He retired from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission in 2000 after 35 years of service. He loved golfing, bowling, reading and going to Redskins games. A Celebration of Life will be held February 9, 3:00 pm, at Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson.
