THOMAS J. SQUILLANTE Beloved husband, brother and uncle, Thomas J. Squillante 69, of Las Vegas, passed away on June 19, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York May 6, 1951 and migrated to Las Vegas in 1978. He is survived by his wife Sue Duca-Squillante, his sister Camille Castronuovo, nieces Dina Militano and her husband Brent Hageman, Nicole Castronuovo, nephew Bobby Militano and his wife Juliette and 11 great grandnieces and nephews, all of Las Vegas. Tom enjoyed 40 years in the casino industry and was currently employed at Wynn Las Vegas. Memorial will be held at Palm Mortuary, 1600 S. Palm Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada, July 1st at 2:00pm.