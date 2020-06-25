THOMAS JOSEPH MOORE October 12, 1947 - June 20, 2020 Tom Moore of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away in his home on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the age of 72. Born to Patricia and Robert Moore, Tom grew up in Southern California and loved surfing. He entered the military after his first two years in college, and returned after service to complete his doctorate in law. Tom was a quietly brilliant man with a remarkable memory for facts and legends about American and world history. As a U.S. soldier, he served in the Vietnam war as a rescue and assault helicopter pilot, honored with many metals for bravery and the Cross of Gallantry with palm. He was always a patriot and was proud to be a Disabled American Veteran. His law practice of 45 years included representing the Clark County School District, Police Department, Fire Department and in private practice as an advocate for Employee rights. He liked to keep his 55 year old surfboard in his law office with his awards, diplomas and military honors. Tom Moore is survived by his wife and his love, Toby Stoffa Moore, and was so proud to be the father of Hana Moore, Michael Moore and Susanna Moore, and stepfather to Julie Moeller, Brian Eick and David Eick, and father in law to Jenny Eick, Stephanie Eick and Mandy Eick. He was also a proud grandfather of Jackson, David and Alexander Eick, Allison Eick, and Noah and Jacob Moeller, always ready to hear of their adventures and successes. He will be missed by many. His service will be with Army military honors and he will be with his service members at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada, services to be Friday, June 26, 2020, dedicated with his favorite Irish Blessing. His family and the Veterans Memorial request no flowers but we can all raise a glass in salute to his memory and any contributions to the Disabled American Veterans would be a lovely gesture.