Please hold in your hearts and memories the life of Thomas Joseph Padden III/Tom Jr., who passed on December 12, 2019. Tom was born in Las Vegas, and grew up with his loving family in the house built by his father, Thomas Joseph Padden II/Sr. in 1955, dividing their years between Mount Charleston and Santa Monica, CA. Tom pursued various educational opportunities at UNLV and at UCLA. He studied ballet in Los Angeles then folk dance with Aman. He trained as a finish carpenter, which he continued while undertaking certification in Feldenkrais Movement Therapy. He met Sonia Tamar Seeman and had son Alexander Dimitri Padden in 1992, living in Turkey 1995-1999, where he became involved with Turkish NGOs. He returned to Mount Charleston to care for his father in 2006 until his passing in January 2017. Tom was able integrated multiple passions: community building, carpentry, care for the mountain alongside care for his father. Tom was a motivational force for "Halt the Salt" movement that documented tree death due to long-term road salt use. He built the website, SaveMtCharleston.com that hosts the documentary to which he contributed. Tom also contributed to many programs that supported the mountain's biodiversity and preservation. He was also an exemplary neighbor, distributing firewood, providing carpentry and handyman support, and always co-present to his friends near and far with his accepting soul and quiet wisdom. The lives, labor and love both Tom and his father built and sustained Mount Charleston, the Padden family, their community and all human, animal, insect and botanical inhabitants.Tom is survived by his son, Alexander Dimitri Padden, ex-partner Sonia Tamar Seeman, brother Robin Reinhard Padden, aunt Adele Padden, cousins Penelope and Lorraine, and many heart-felt friends and neighbors. Services previously held. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11:30 am, at Mount Charleston Fire Station, 4650 Kyle Canyon Road, Mount Charleston, NV, Future memorial hike TBA. 89124,