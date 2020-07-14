THOMAS JUDE VAN CLEEF Thomas "Tom" Jude Van Cleef, age 63, passed away in Las Vegas on July 6, 2020. Tom was born on November 16, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY to William David Van Cleef and Marie Rudolph. Tom enlisted into his first four years of the Army after the family moved to Las Vegas. Once out of the Army, he became a Park Ranger. He would continue his military career and would go on to retire from the Army National Guard after 28 years of service. While away from the National Guard Tom worked for the U. S. Postal Service. He retired from the Postal Service on May 2, 2020 after 44 years. A devoted Democrat and an advocate for his union, NALC, Tom was always helping others. As a union officer he was always working to right wrongs in the workplace. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, his Mopars and his Miller Lite. Tom was an amazing Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Friend. He was married to Helen Anne Yee on September 2, 1992. Tom was a father to two children, Veronica and T.J. Tom will be joining his daughter, Veronica, and brother Christopher Van Cleef and is survived by his wife Helen, his son T.J. Van Cleef, his mother, Marie R. Johnson, sisters Judith Van Cleef, Christine Haines, Vicki Cope, Maureen Woodward and brothers Bill, Stan and Michael Van Cleef. Thomas believed in honor, integrity, honesty, dignity, respect, duty, loyalty and sel?ess service. Tom was an incredible man and a faithful servant to all. He will be greatly missed! The family would like you to join them in celebrating the life of Thomas Jude Van Cleef at 1:30 pm, at the NALC Union Hall located at 2620 E Sunset Rd. Unit A, Las Vegas NV, 89120. Services will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 8:00 a.m., at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada, 89123.