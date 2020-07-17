THOMAS LEROY ALDERSHOF Thomas LeRoy Aldershof, 67, of Las Vegas, died June 16, 2020. Tom was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 17, 1952 and moved to Las Vegas in 1968 with his guardian Bill Bobier. Tom was a multi-year letterman and won state championships in football, basketball, and track and field at Valley High School where his football number was retired. He then attended the University of Idaho on an athletic scholarship. Tom worked for 41 years at the MGM Grand/Bally's Hotel and retired as a Bell Captain. Tom is survived by his children Thomas II, Matthew, and Crystal and four grandchildren. Tom was proceeded in death by his wife Suzanne. Tom's ashes were scattered, as he requested, in the desert. He would have been 68 today.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store