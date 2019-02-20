THOMAS LITWIN Thomas Aquinas Litwin August 21, 1956-Februry 7, 2019 Thomas A. Litwin was born on a U.S. Airforce base outside of Cambridge, England to Captain Frederic Henry Litwin, MD, and Mary Alice Litwin (née Ryan). After graduating from Reseda High School in the San Fernando Valley, a suburb of Los Angeles, in 1974, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Professional Aviation from Louisiana Tech University in Rustin, La., in 1981. Tom's flying career was cut short by Trigeminal Neuralgia, a debilitating, chronic pain condition. Nevertheless, he went on to a second successful career in real estate and also studied horticulture. Tom grew up in the San Fernando Valley and eventually settled in Summerlin. He was married to Anne Hansen Pedersen. Their son, Daniel Niels Litwin, recently received an MS in Mechanical Engineering and lives in Denmark. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his ex-wife; son; brothers, (Christopher Litwin, Martin Litwin); sisters (Eleanor Vilppu, Mary Anne Kurzen, Margaret Robin-Goldberg and Virginia Litwin); ten nephews and six nieces. Tom is loved, and will be missed. Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at Bunker's Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129, where he will be interred. Read More Listen to Obituary