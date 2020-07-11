On June 19, 2020, Thomas Michael Jameson, known as Michael or Mike, passed from this world after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Born Tommy Michael to Evelyn Jameson (nee Gleason) and Thomas Hilton Jameson in March of 1939 in Bakersfield, CA, Michael grew up and lived the greater portion of his life in Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of the Culinary Workers Union, loved the outdoors, guns, telling stories, and his custom 3-wheeled motorcycle.



Michael is survived by his wife, Candy Jameson, who loved him when she was 16 years old and will continue until they're together again, as well as dearly loved by his stepdaughters Heather James (Richard) of Bothell, WA, Charity Nelson of Las Vegas, NV, and stepson Andrew Sparks of Las Vegas, NV. He will also be missed by multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. No services scheduled.



