DR. THOMAS MILITELLO Dr. Thomas Militello, 81, of Las Vegas, passed away June 8, 2019. He graduated from UCLA in 1960 and the University of Irvine School of Medicine in 1964. He did his anesthesiology residency in Utah, and practiced in Beverly Hills before retiring in Las Vegas in 1999. He was Chief of Anesthesia at Irwin Army Hospital in Fort Riley, KS, where he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army as a Major. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Joseph. He is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Phyllis; his sister, Marilyn (Richard) of Long Beach, CA; his children, Jeanine (Chris) of San Antonio, Dominic (Shelley) of Sandy, UT; De-Anne (Mike) of Auburn, WA; and Lissa (Bob) of San Ramon, CA; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his love of family and sense of humor. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Fri., June 14, with services following, both at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.