Thomas Raymond Reingruber, 80, passed away with his family surrounding him on June 20, 2020, at the Veteran's Hospital in North Las Vegas. He was born in Hartford, WI on June 1, 1940 to parents Verna (nee Gehl) and Wilfrid Reingruber. He was the fifth of six children and grew up above his family's tavern in St. Lawrence, WI. Tom graduated in 1959 from Slinger High School and joined the Air Force in 1964. He was honorably discharged in 1968, then moved to Las Vegas to join his family and there he met Carolyn Thayne. They were married November 8,1968 and had three daughters, Joni, Melissa and Holly Rae. Tom earned a business degree from UNLV while raising his daughters and working at the Nevada Test Site and then Nevada Power.



Tom's passion was investing in raw land, and he spent 45 years driving back and forth from Las Vegas to the northern deserts of Arizona purchasing parcels to help others achieve their dream of owning land.



He is survived by his ex-wife Carolyn, daughters Joni (Mark) Yandric, Melissa (Russell) Killgo and Holly (Ryan) Ornelas, and his sister Rosemary. Also grandsons Parker, Tyler, Holden, Liam and Harrison. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Wilfrid, Robert, Charles, and Richard.



Tom was the most optimistic person any of us knew. He will be remembered for his mentorship to family and countless friends, his generosity, his gift for numbers and his many aphorisms..."Good, better, best; Never let it rest, 'til the good is better and the better is best!"



Our family would like to thank the very kind and compassionate nurses of the Veteran's hospital--especially considering the limits due to the COVID pandemic.



In lieu of flowers, our family would appreciate donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:30, at Palm South Jones, 1600 S. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89146,



