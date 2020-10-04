Thomas S. DeCelles, 46, left Las Vegas when he was drafted by the Creator, on 09/22/20. Tommy was an obvious pick for his wit, intelligence, strength, courage, kindness, and compassion.
Tommy was born at Ft. Belknap, MT. on 09/12/74 to Thomas E. DeCelles and Colleen O'Connor. He graduated from Green Valley High in Henderson, NV in 1993. Tom tended bar at Sunset Station and Mandalay Bay. He married Lillia Arellano. They had 2 wonderful children, Kira Danielle (21), & Thomas Matthew (14). They meant the world to him. His appreciation for music and art influenced all those around him. He was an excellent artist, story-teller, jokester, and chef. His kindness and spirit was something to be admired.
Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents August & Elva DeCelles, & Marlene Maness, and cousin Andrew Stoll. His spirit will continue & he will be deeply missed by his children, parents, siblings & extended family.
A memorial college fund has been set up for his children.
College Memorial Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-decelles-memorial-college-fund?sharetype=teams&member=5909738&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=e0adc4a77ab5454592cee3e9a4e0edb1
. Services previously held. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1:00,