1/
Thomas Sean DeCelles
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas S. DeCelles, 46, left Las Vegas when he was drafted by the Creator, on 09/22/20. Tommy was an obvious pick for his wit, intelligence, strength, courage, kindness, and compassion.

Tommy was born at Ft. Belknap, MT. on 09/12/74 to Thomas E. DeCelles and Colleen O'Connor. He graduated from Green Valley High in Henderson, NV in 1993. Tom tended bar at Sunset Station and Mandalay Bay. He married Lillia Arellano. They had 2 wonderful children, Kira Danielle (21), & Thomas Matthew (14). They meant the world to him. His appreciation for music and art influenced all those around him. He was an excellent artist, story-teller, jokester, and chef. His kindness and spirit was something to be admired.

Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents August & Elva DeCelles, & Marlene Maness, and cousin Andrew Stoll. His spirit will continue & he will be deeply missed by his children, parents, siblings & extended family.

A memorial college fund has been set up for his children.

College Memorial Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-decelles-memorial-college-fund?sharetype=teams&member=5909738&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=e0adc4a77ab5454592cee3e9a4e0edb1. Services previously held. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1:00,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved