THOMAS C SUCKLING Thomas C. Suckling, 85, was born in Pittsburgh, PA December 29, 1934, and passed away due to the Corona Virus on July 2, 2020. He spent his early life in Pittsburgh and served in the Army during the end of the Korean War. He worked for and retired from Alcoa Aluminum after serving 30 plus years. He then worked for Burns Security in Texas and Nevada for a number of years prior to fully retiring. He and his wife, Connie, lived in El Paso, TX from 1987 to 1992 and in Las Vegas since 1992. For the last 12 years they have spent the summers at their condo on the Lake of the Ozarks, in Warsaw, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mable Suckling and grandson Timmy. He is survived by his wife Connie Suckling, daughter Debbie Suckling, son Clark Suckling, stepson Craig Carpenter and his significant other Dawn Nagel, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No services scheduled.





