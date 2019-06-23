|
TIMOTHY JOHN DESCHAINE Timothy John Deschaine, 65, born in Pontiac, MI and longtime resident of Las Vegas since 1972, passed away June 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Kuzmich; and his brother, Richard Deschaine. He is survived by his daughter, Charity Deschaine; his son, James Deschaine; his sisters, Christine Deschaine and Sonia Mays; and brothers, Matthew Deschaine and Ted Deschaine. His sense of humor, infectious laugh, and willingness to help others will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.