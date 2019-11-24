|
TIMOTHY KUIAVA, DDS Timothy Jon Kuiava, DDS was born in Havre, Montana on September 13th, 1961 to parents Rodney W Kuiava and Georgia James. He was raised in Las Vegas and attended Western High School. He then went to Occidental College in Los Angeles and continued his education in Northern California where he completed dental school. Tim returned to Las Vegas after graduation and received his dental license from the state of Nevada on July 15th, 1986. He went on to practice dentistry for 33 years at various locations in Las Vegas. He continued his education by attending the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies for many years. He was passionate about his dentristy and cared deeply for his patients. Tim met his wife, Gail Kuiava, in 1989 and had their daughter, Quincey Lyn Kuiava, CPA in 1991. He and his daughter had a great bond over their love for football and the Los Angeles Rams. He is survived by both his wife and daughter. Tim is predeceased by his father Rodney W Kuiava and survived by his mother Georgia James and his step-mother Colette Kuiava. He is also survived by his sister Jeannie Mitchell (Lamarr), brother Kevin Kuiava, brother Rodney Rimbey, brother Rich Rimbey, and many nieces and nephews all in the Las Vegas area. Tim loved to spend his time with family and friends, playing golf and cards, and practicing dentistry. He passed away Thursday, November 14th 2019 in his home with his loving wife by his side. Services will be held at a later date with close family and friends.