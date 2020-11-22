1/
TINA ROCHE-THAMES
1956 - 2020
TINA GAIL ROCHE-THAMES Tina Gail (nee Sasser) Roche-Thames, 64, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born August 16, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn. She was a dedicated nurse, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Amy, Jenny, Michael and his wife Adrian; as well as her nephew, who was a second son to her, Jason; and seven grandchildren, Justice, Emerald, Michael, Padraic, Granuaile, Amy, and Brianna. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gene and Wayne Sasser. Tina was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. There will be no public services, but her children will memorialize her based on her last wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
