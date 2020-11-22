TINA GAIL ROCHE-THAMES Tina Gail (nee Sasser) Roche-Thames, 64, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born August 16, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn. She was a dedicated nurse, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Amy, Jenny, Michael and his wife Adrian; as well as her nephew, who was a second son to her, Jason; and seven grandchildren, Justice, Emerald, Michael, Padraic, Granuaile, Amy, and Brianna. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gene and Wayne Sasser. Tina was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. There will be no public services, but her children will memorialize her based on her last wishes.