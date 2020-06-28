TODD WAYNE JENNINGS Todd Wayne Jennings, 55, bravely battled kidney failure and cancer for years until he could not fight anymore and died on June 17, 2020 with his mother and aunt by his side. Todd was a native Las Vegan, born on August 13, 1964 to Wayne and Cheryl Jennings. He took great pride in being Vegas "born and raised". He attended CCSD elementary schools, Woodbury JR. High and graduated from Clark High in 1982. He then worked security until his health began to fail. Todd loved traveling to rodeos with his dad, a professional rodeo cowboy. He loved sports and was a fan of the Golden Knights and Dallas Cowboys. Todd was much loved and is deeply missed. Todd was preceded in death by his father Wayne Jennings; grandparents Mirl and Eva Jennings, and Verner and Dovie Evans; and "aunt" Gail Manly. He is survived by his mother Cheryl Shaner; stepmother Kathy Jennings (of Arizona); former stepfather Jeffrey Shaner; aunt Charlene Sellers; cousin Jason (Cathi) Evans and their children Desiree, Deidre, Alyssa, and Robbie; fur babies Missy and Maggie; and many cousins in Utah and Arizona, and many friends. Chapel Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00am, Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, Nevada (702-464-8500). Social distance and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Best Friends animal sanctuary.