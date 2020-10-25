TOM CAMERON Tom Cameron, longtime local chaplain and former creative director at one of the largest ad agencies in Nevada, went home to his eternal reward on October 15, 2020. He was 65. Tom was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 16, 1955 to Allan and Irene Cameron. He was a big fan of New England's major pro teams growing up and was a semi-pro hockey goalie as a teen. Tom graduated from Manchester (Connecticut) High School and then moved west to attend UNLV, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Communications. Soon after, he met his future wife, Leanne, on a double date, and three and a half years later they were married. They celebrated their 35th anniversary earlier this year. Tom was initially hoping to work in the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian he was a gifted impressionist who caught the attention of impersonator Rich Little at one of his Las Vegas shows, and liked to say that he "performed at every imploded hotel in Las Vegas" but decided instead to go into the advertising business. He was hired by Sig Rogich, the founder of R&R Advertising, early in his career and eventually became creative director there. He was the brainchild behind the nationwide ad campaign "Discover Both Sides of Nevada," which won numerous awards for the agency. After a short stint away from advertising, Tom was rehired by Sig's successor, Billy Vassiliadis, once again serving in the firm's creative department. He worked a total of 15 years at R&R. Tom transitioned into Christian ministry in 2001 and was eventually ordained in the Southern Baptist Church. He served as youth pastor at both Liberty Baptist and The Lakes Baptist before founding Centennial Hills Baptist in Northwest Las Vegas. He was lead pastor at Centennial Hills for nine years. Utilizing his creative skills, Tom did his own marketing for Centennial Hills and produced signs that he put up (with the help of his children) along roadways and on street corners. When the church met at the Santa Fe Hotel Ice Center, the signs implored people to attend "One Cool Church." When it met at a steak-house at the hotel, the signs promoted a "Church Well Done." He was perhaps most at home as a hospital chaplain, ministering to countless patients and their families at UMC for 20 years. When Tom was in his final days on earth, his son Stephen (who went on many hospital visits with his father) reminded him, "This is the test you've been studying your whole life for." Tom was known for his quick wit, his passion for people's souls, and his love for his family. He was also a big history buff, particularly the history of World War II, and always cherished a photo he found of his father storming Normandy. His son, Christian, remembers visiting Normandy as a teenager with his dad. He will be greatly missed by the many he befriended, the many he led to faith in Jesus, and the many he poured himself into as a disciple maker. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Richard Cameron, of New York City. Tom is survived by his wife, Leanne; his daughter, Kaitlyn of Gothenburg, Sweden; his two sons, Stephen of Portland, Oregon, and Christian of Las Vegas; two sisters, June Cameron of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Deborah Cameron of Las Vegas; a brother, Allan Cameron of Costa Mesa, California; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tom's life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Pastor Hoyt Savage of Foothills Baptist will officiate.