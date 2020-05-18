Or Copy this URL to Share

Tomas David Rodriguez, Jr. (Rod)



11/1963, Ysleta, Tx, - May 10, 2020, Las Vegas, Nv.



He was a great mechanic. Enjoyed car races, listening/dancing to country/mexican music. He loved spending time with family.



Preceeded in death by parents, Tomas D. Rodriguez, Sr. and Maria M. Rodriguez



Survived by Wife-Leah Whitney. Children: Bernice Garcia (Joe), Alisa Smalley, Tomas D. Rodriguez, III (Stephanie), Madison Ruvalcaba, Joann Rodriguez and Casey Rodriguez. Siblings: Linda Sims (Dan), Sylvia Fussell (Steve), Alfredo Rodriguez (Glenda), Ricardo Rodriguez (Lucy), Roberto Rodriguez (Renee), Teresa Soto (Rob), Berta Barrios (Raul), Steve Rodriguez (Yvonne) and Joseph Madrid (Christine). Grandchildren, Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, and Friends. Loved by many. No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store