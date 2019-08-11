|
TOMMY JOE TERRY Tommy (Tom) Joe Terry, age 82, passed away August 4, 2019 at his home in Cedar City, UT. He was born September 22, 1936 in Aquilla, TX to Carl Mayfield Terry and Luella Hardison. Tom grew up in Waco, TX where he attended school. He married Barbara Ann Gilbert on May 14, 1955 in Waco. Tom moved his family to Las Vegas in 1967. He opened Tom Terry Homes in 1971. He had a home in Cedar City for over 20 years. He loved the mountains and fishing. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Will (Sherri) Las Vegas and Carl (Angela) Las Vegas; five grandchildren; and many more family spread throughout the country. He has now joined his parents; two sons; a grandson; and many dear friends. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17, at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Interment will follow in Bunker's Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 7251 W Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Arrangements were handled under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.