TONY RAE FENN Tony Rae Fenn, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6th, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. Tony was born on January 9, 1939 in St. George, Utah to Rudolph Edward Lortz, Jr. and Delma Lortz Hammer. Tony grew up and met her beloved husband, of 54 years, Richard "Packy" Fenn in St. George, Utah. Tony worked as a florist and was a retired cashier's cage employee. She loved spending time and traveling with her family. Tony's hobbies included flower arranging and gardening. She was a Las Vegas resident for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Scott and Troy; their wives Jenny and Marilyn; grandson, Jordan; brothers Craig and Nick. Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18th. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., both at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas. Donations in her honor may be made to Keep Memory Alive @ keepmemoryalive.org