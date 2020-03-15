|
TRACY K MAXFIELD Tracy K Maxfield, 66, died peacefully March 6, 2020 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. Tracy was born October 12, 1954 in Salt Lake City, UT. Beloved husband, father, brother, son and uncle, Tracy leaves behind a multitude of family and friends. Tracy was happily married to Monica, who was his partner in life for 36 years. Tracy was full of life and had a passion for music, trivia and fixing any and all tasks around the house. He impacted many lives and will be missed by all. His Memorial/Wake will be held at his home in Las Vegas this summer June 6, 2020, to celebrate his extraordinary life.